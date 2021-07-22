Global Covid-19 caseload tops 191.9 mn; vaccinations soar over 3.71 bn

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 191.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.12 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.71 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 191,923,269, 4,125,810 and 3,713,022,529, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,223,853 and 609,846, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,216,337 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,473,954), France (5,973,880), Russia (5,955,089), Turkey (5,554,317), the UK (5,586,497), Argentina (4,798,851), Colombia (4,679,994), Italy (4,297,337), Spain (4,219,723), Germany (3,756,497) and Iran (3,603,527), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 545,604 fatalities.

Nations with a of over 100,000 are India (418,480), Mexico (236,810), Peru (195,243), Russia (148,229), the UK (129,182), Italy (127,905), Colombia (117,482), France (111,737) and Argentina (102,818).

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)