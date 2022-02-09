Global Covid-19 cases surpass 400 mn: Johns Hopkins University

-
Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 400 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The global case count amounted to 400,244,031, with 5,761,208 deaths worldwide, as of 5:21 p.m. local time (2221 GMT) Tuesday, showed the data.
The US reported 77,025,027 cases and 908,262 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for more than 19 per cent of the global cases and more than 15 per cent of the global deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.
India recorded the world's second largest caseload of 42,339,611, followed by Brazil with 26,776,692 cases as well as the world's second largest death toll of 634,057.
Countries with more than 12 million cases also include France, Britain, Russia and Turkey, while other countries with more than 200,000 deaths include India, Russia, Mexico and Peru, according to the university's tally.
The global caseload reached the grim milestone of 100 million on January 26, 2021, rose to 200 million on August 4, 2021, and exceeded 300 million on January 6, 2022.
