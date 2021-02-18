Global Covid cases top 109.8 mn, death toll at 2,429,669: Johns Hopkins

The total number of global cases has topped 109.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.42 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 109,885,555 and 2,429,669, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 27,824,650 and 490,447, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,937,320.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (9,978,747), the UK (4,083,092), Russia (4,066,164), France (3,573,638), Spain (3,107,172), Italy (2,751,657), Turkey (2,609,359), Germany (2,362,364), Colombia (2,207,701), Argentina (2,039,124), Mexico (2,013,563), Poland (1,605,372), Iran (1,542,076), South Africa (1,496,439), Ukraine (1,326,891), Peru (1,244,729), Indonesia (1,243,646), Czech Republic (1,112,322) and the Netherlands (1,052,544), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 242,090, followed by Mexico (177,061) on the third place and India (155,913) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (119,159 deaths), Italy (94,540), France (83,271), Russia (80,118), Germany (66,427), Spain (66,316), Iran (59,184), Colombia (58,134), Argentina (50,616), South Africa (48,478), Peru (44,056), Poland (41,308), Indonesia (33,788), Turkey (27,738), Ukraine (26,017), Belgium (21,793) and Canada (21,439).

--IANS

int/rs

