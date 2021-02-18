Brazil nears 10 million Covid cases, 56,766 infections reported in 24 hrs

-
Brazil was approaching 10 million COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, after 56,766 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,978,747, according to the Health Ministry.
In its daily report, the ministry also reported 1,150 deaths in the same period for a death toll of 242,090.
Brazil ranks third in the world in COVID-19 cases, after the United States and India, and second in deaths behind the United States.
So far, the South American country has vaccinated 5,505,049 people against COVID-19, or 2.6 per cent of the population, according to data from the consortium of state health ministries.
In Brasilia, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello presented the schedule for the distribution of vaccines throughout the country to a virtual meeting with governors and health secretaries.
"By July 31, there will be almost 231 million vaccines, enough to give the population peace of mind," Pazuello said in a statement.
