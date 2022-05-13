Goa, Bhopal Income Tax raids linked to leaked Panama Papers, says ED

Days after sleuths searched the premises of a renowned business house at Dempo House here on May 9, the central agency on Friday in a statement said that the operation was connected with a money laundering case registered against one Sanjay Shinde.

The name of Shinde, the statement said, had featured (along with others) in the Panama Paper leaks in connection with offshore accounts in the British Virgin Islands.

"The Income Tax department filed a prosecution complaint against Sanjay Vijay Shinde under provisions of Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. Subsequently, investigation under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 was initiated by ED," the statement said.

"Searches were conducted at the four premises related to Sanjay Vijay Shinde. These include the residential premises at Goa & Bhopal, the premises of his then employer M/s VS Dempo Holdings Pvt Ltd, Goa and the premises of M/s RPM Sonic Adventures & M/s Caravan Resorts at Bhopal, MP," it added.

The agency officials have recovered cash to the tune of Rs. 88.30 Lakh and various "incriminating documents" from the raided premises.

"Further investigation is under progress," the statement further said.

--IANS

maya/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)