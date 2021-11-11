Goa records 23 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 298

Goa's caseload went up by 23 and reached 1,78,422 on Thursday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,371, he said. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,74,753 after 19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said. now has 298 active cases. "With 3,362 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,98,923, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,422, new cases 23, death toll 3,371, discharged 1,74,753, active cases 298, samples tested till date 14,98,923.

