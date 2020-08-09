Goa to get second Covid-19 care facility in Ponda, tweets CM Sawant

The sub-district hospital in Ponda



in north Goa will be converted into a facility, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted on Sunday.

The state's only treatment facility is the 200-bed ESI Hospital in Margao and the one at Ponda will be the second one to fight the outbreak, Sawant added.

"To ensure that best of healthcare facilities are made available for people in the state and to further strengthen our fight against pandemic, the Sub District Hospital at Ponda is being converted into a full fledged #COVID19 Hospital," he tweeted.

