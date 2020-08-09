JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

On Quit India anniversary, Venkaiah Naidu calls for 'Knit India'
Business Standard

Goa to get second Covid-19 care facility in Ponda, tweets CM Sawant

The sub-district hospital in Ponda in north Goa will be converted into a Covid-19 facility, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted on Sunday.

Topics
Goa Chief Minister | Coronavirus | COVID-19

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Coronavirus, Healthcare worker

The sub-district hospital in Ponda

in north Goa will be converted into a COVID-19 facility, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted on Sunday.

The state's only COVID-19 treatment facility is the 200-bed ESI Hospital in Margao and the one at Ponda will be the second one to fight the outbreak, Sawant added.

"To ensure that best of healthcare facilities are made available for people in the state and to further strengthen our fight against coronavirus pandemic, the Sub District Hospital at Ponda is being converted into a full fledged #COVID19 Hospital," he tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 16:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU