Good news: No need to remove laptop for screening at Delhi, Mumbai airports

Gone are the days when you had to remove your laptops, tablets and liquids from handbags for security screening at airports. The Bureau of Civil Security (BCAS), on an experimental basis, has now given permission to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for checking passengers' handbags at Delhi and Mumbai airports without making them take out their laptop and liquid items.

"On an experimental basis, BCAS has allowed handbag scanners where laptops, liquids item not to be taken out at Delhi and for security check," BCAS DG Rajesh Chandra told ANI.

However, concerned agencies of BCAS and CISF will take the final decision in this regard after proof of concept is cleared by all agencies.

If implemented on a permanent basis, this project will lend a hand to both passengers and security forces in saving time and ease up the security procedure.