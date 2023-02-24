JUST IN
Business Standard

Good to see women diplomats, says Prez accepting credentials from envoys

President accepted credentials from envoys of five nations, including South Sudan and Seychelles, and said it was heartening to see experienced women diplomats taking such important responsibilities

Topics
diplomacy | women empowerment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dare to dream, can come true: Murmu in first address as President of India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the envoys of five nations, including South Sudan and Seychelles, and said it was heartening to see experienced women diplomats taking such important responsibilities.

Those who presented their credentials were Victoria Samuel Aru, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan, Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru, Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles and Koy Kuong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

While receiving credentials from Ambassador Victoria Aru of South Sudan and High Commissioner Lalatiana Accouche of Seychelles, President Murmu said it was heartening to see experienced women diplomats take on such important responsibilities.

"A special day for women in diplomacy as President Murmu received credentials from Ambassador Victoria Aru of South Sudan and High Commissioner Lalatiana Accouche of Seychelles.

"She said it was heartening to see experienced women diplomats take on such important responsibilities," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with the pictures of the ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 16:45 IST

