JUST IN
Carlsen's last gambit: Why World Chess Champion checked his title defence
Maharashtra plans benefits to girl child, financial security of women
Government successfully bids out 29 coal blocks for commercial mining
India is getting 'world ready', world is getting 'India ready': Jaishankar
IRB Infra total toll collection rises 27% to Rs 351.75 cr in February
Go after the masterminds of teachers' scam: Judge to CBI officials
Delhi HC likely to hear Sisodia's bail plea on Friday in excise policy case
IndiGo appoints Mark Sutch as CCO for international cargo business
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests Sisodia on money laundering charges
Oreva yet to pay first installment to victims of Morbi bridge collapse
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
IRB Infra total toll collection rises 27% to Rs 351.75 cr in February
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Government successfully bids out 29 coal blocks for commercial mining

The ministry launched the auction of coal reserves for commercial mining in the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round on November 3, 2022

Topics
coal mining | Mining industry | coal blocks

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Coal
Coal

The 29 coal blocks which have been successfully bid out for commercial mining by the government are expected to enhance the average dry fuel output by an additional 7 per cent in the next two years, as the combined peak rated capacity (PRC) of these reserves is around 91 million tonnes.

The 91 million tonnes PRC of 29 coal blocks which have been bid out, would be an additional 7 per cent of the present national average PRC of coal reserves, sources said.

The Coal Ministry had put up 29 reserves on auction for commercial mining last month, all of which have been bid out, sources informed. The last of the 29 mines was bid out successfully earlier in the day, they added.

With all the 29 mines expected to begin production by 2024-25, i.e. by the next two years, the government is hoping that all these coal mines put together will enhance the overall national average output by an additional 7 per cent.

The ministry launched the auction of coal reserves for commercial mining in the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round on November 3, 2022.

Forward auctions for these mines had started on February 27.

PRC pertains to the maximum production capacity of a coal mine, or in other words, the maximum quantity of coal which can be mined from it annually.

Commercial mining allows the private sector to mine coal commercially without placing any end-use restrictions. Private firms will have the option of either gasification of the coal or exporting it. They can also use it in their own end-use plants or sell them in the markets.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on coal mining

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU