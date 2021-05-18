Centre working on a fortnightly schedule to streamline vax: PM Modi

-
-
In the first ever such interactions with District Magistrates (DMs) of 46 high Covid-19 burden districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Central government is working on a fortnightly schedule for vaccine supply to streamline vaccination and prevent wastage.
Interacting over video conference with these DMs across eight States with Chief Ministers of these regions, the Prime Minister told them, Union Health Ministry is continuously streamlining the arrangements and procedures regarding vaccination to larger strategy.
The next round of interactions will be with District Magistrates of 54 districts across 10 States, on May 20.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said constant efforts are being made to increase the supply of coronavirus vaccine on a very large scale.
Modi further said that vaccination is a powerful means of fighting Covid, so we have to unitedly remove every illusion related to it.
Noting that there are three main weapons that we have in our armour to check the contagion. "These are delineating local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct and accurate information to the local populace especially in terms of availability of medical resources like hospital beds," Modi said.
The Prime Minister later stressed on the need to crack down on black marketing of medicines and equipment, saying "if you feel there is a need to tweak or innovate upon strategies set up at State or Central level please go ahead, and if they work, do not hesitate to share with me or my office".
"Learn from places where the infection curve is showing a downward trend," Modi said.
Noting that the spread of the disease was towards rural areas, the Prime Minister said we should focus on these areas.
Besides saving lives of people in rural areas from Covid, the Prime Minister said, there should also be a focussed plan to take care of the ease of living of every citizen in each district.
"We also have to stop infection as well as keep moving the supply of essential items being used in daily life."
He asked for empathy from local administration in implementing local lockdowns, and to pay attention to ease of living issues. "Even if one person from the local administration gets in touch with a patient or his family, the mental strength of that family to fight the disease goes up," Modi said.
"Through PM CARES we have decided to set up an oxygen plant in every district and my request to all DMs is to prepare in advance for the rapid setting up of such plants, as demonstrated in Chandigarh and other places," Modi said.
