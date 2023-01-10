JUST IN
US announces $100 mn aid for Pakistan's flood recovery, reconstruction
Business Standard

Govt extends RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra's tenure by one year

Patra's three-year tenure was coming to an end on January 14

Topics
Michael Patra | Reserve Bank of India | RBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI
Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI

The government on Monday extended the term of the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Michael Debabrata Patra, by a further period of one year.

Patra's three-year tenure was coming to an end on January 14.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Patra's re-appointment as the RBI's deputy governor for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, sources said.

Patra looks after the monetary policy department as the deputy governor of the central bank and also as a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee is headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Besides the governor, the RBI has four deputy governors. The three other deputy governors of the bank are M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Michael Patra

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 07:31 IST

