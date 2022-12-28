UP govt planning to buy 6,000 buses for Rs 200 crore before Maha Kumbh 2025

-
ALSO READ
Maha Kumbh in 2025 will showcase 'New Uttar Pradesh', 'New India'
Uttar Pradesh govt begins preparing for 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
43 prisoners in Haridwar district jail test positive for Covid-19
Russia-Ukraine war to blame for fewer migratory birds in Haridwar: Expert
Right to freedom of religion not fundamental right to convert: Centre to SC
-
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to add around 6,000 buses before the Maha Kumbh 2025.
This will be done in phases and the budget will be allocated accordingly.
The recent supplementary budget has already made a provision of Rs 200 crore for the purchase of buses by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).
The government spokesman said that by March next year, as many as 800 ordinary buses will be added to the existing fleet of 11,500 buses plying in the state.
Out of the 11,500 buses plying currently, around 8,600 are owned by the corporation and 2,400 are on contract. Some of the additional buses will be put on new routes, while remaining ones will be used in increasing frequency on existing routes.
The budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore will be used to buy another 1,000 buses in 2023.
Sources in the corporation said that the state government will expand the fleet before 2025.
"Though the number of buses to be added has not been fixed as of yet, it could be around 6,000 or so," said the spokesman.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 09:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU