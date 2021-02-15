Govt okays Rs 5 lakh each for families of 39 journos who died due to Covid

-
ALSO READ
Foreign journalists with valid visas to be allowed to come to India: MHA
Centre asks states, UTs to gear up for rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
Centre issues new Covid-19 guidelines for states, forbids local lockdowns
National Institute of Biologicals to act as additional Covid testing centre
Centre to vaccinate around 300 mn by July-August: Harsh Vardhan
-
The Centre on Monday approved the proposal of the Press Information Bureau's journalist welfare committee to provide as financial relief Rs 5 lakh each to families of 39 journalists who died due to the coronavirus, a panel member said.
The Narendra Modi government has earmarked an additional fund for this purpose for the Journalist Welfare Committee (JWC), and journalists from across India will be covered under the scheme, the member said.
In its meeting, the JWC decided to provide Rs 5 lakh to the family members of 39 deceased journalists.
The JWC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare. Additional Secretary Neerja Shekhar, Joint Secretary Shri Vikram Sahay and Press Information Bureau (PIB) Principle DG K S Dhatwalia were also present at the meeting.
Santosh Thakur, who is a member of the JWC, Amit Kumar, Umeshwar Kumar and Ganesh Bisht represented journalists in the meeting.
Thakur thanked Prime Minister Modi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar for this effort.
Thakur said the JWC also discussed other welfare measures for journalists which include health insurance and life insurance schemes.
The issue of including journalists in the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme was also discussed at the meeting.
Thakur informed that journalists who have some serious illness or have become handicapped while in service can also apply for financial help from the government through the JWC.
Family members of journalists who have died while on duty can also apply for financial aid.
The PIB has given a link on its website where a journalist or his family members can write to the government for help.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU