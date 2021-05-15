Govt's 'disastrous policy' on vaccination will ensure 3rd wave: Rahul

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for a national vaccine strategy and claimed that the government's "disastrous" inoculation policy will "ensure a devastating third wave" in the country.
He also accused the prime minister of making "mother Ganga cry" after bodies of suspected coronavirus victims were found floating in the river.
"The Government of India's (GOI's) disastrous vaccine strategy will ensure a devastating third wave. It can't be repeated enough - India needs a proper vaccine strategy," he said on Twitter.
Tagging media reports claiming that over 2,000 bodies have been found in 1140 km area along the Ganga, he alleged, "One who used to say 'Ganga' has called him has made Mother Ganga cry."
Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the prime minister and his government over its vaccine strategy and handling of the pandemic.
In yet another tweet, Gandhi appealed to people to stay safe after cyclone Tauktae warning was issued by the government in many states. He also appealed to Congress workers to provide all assistance to those in need.
"May 15 Cyclone Alert has been issued in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Cyclone Tauktae is already causing heavy rains in many areas.
"I appeal to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to those in need. Please stay safe," he said on Twitter.
