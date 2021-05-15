Delhi govt fixes rates for hearse services for deceased Covid-19 patients

-
The Delhi government has fixed the rates for hearse services provided for deceased COVID-19 patients, according to an official order on Saturday.
A committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner, which recommended the rates for hearse/mortuary services to be provided to deceased coronavirus patients, it said.
On the recommendations of the committee, the rates have been fixed, the order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.
"The rates of hearse van facility for deceased COVID-19 patients has been fixed at Rs 1,300 per trip for initial 10 kilometres and Rs 100 per kilometre thereafter.
This will include the cost of transportation with driver and one attendant wearing PPE kits," it said.
If the family members of the deceased patient desire to avail "dead body-wrapping" facility as per corona protocol, they would have to pay an additional Rs 700, the order said.
"In case the services of an additional person is required by the family of the deceased patients to handle the body/wrapping etc the charges would be Rs 500 which includes charges of safety gear to be worn by the additional person. No extra charge for sanitisation will be charged by the vendor," it said.
Mortuary services for coronavirus patients are provided free of cost in private as well as government facilities, the order said.
