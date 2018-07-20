Govt turns down SC collegium recommendation on chief justice of Delhi HC

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi High Court. Photo: PTI

The government has turned down a recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Aniruddha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

After keeping the file pending for over five months, the government has told the collegium to reconsider its decision.

It said that Bose who has been a judge since 2004 doesn't have any experience as a chief justice to handle such a prominent high court.

The government wants the collegium to recommend another name in place of the 59-year-old Justice Bose for the Delhi High Court, which has been without a full-time chief justice for more than a year now.

The government had recently stalled the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court citing seniority and regional representation.
First Published: Fri, July 20 2018. 10:05 IST

