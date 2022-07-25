Govt wants to introduce skybuses on select stretches of Delhi and Haryana

-
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that he wants to introduce skybuses on select stretches of Delhi and Haryana to reduce traffic and pollution.
Gadkari further said that climate agenda is the highest priority for the government as economic growth with pollution is not a good strategy.
"I want to start skybuses (mass transit service) from Dhaula Kuan to Manesar and later extend it to Sohna to reduce traffic and pollution," he said, without providing more details.
The minister was addressing an event organised by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
Gadkari said his dream is to reduce import of fossil fuels in India to zero.
The minister said the government's priority is to make green hydrogen from water.
Gadkari emphasised on the need to encourage use of ethanol for transportation purpose as it is economically cheaper, pollution-free and indigenous.
"Ethanol is going to increase agriculture growth in the country as we will manufacture ethanol from rice," he said.
Gadkari also noted that banning thermal power plants will not be good for the economy.
