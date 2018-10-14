Goyal asks sportsmen to work hard, says govt working on infra development

-
ALSO READ
Govt raps CIL execs over production as coal availability remains a worry
Panel to take a call on asset reconstruction company for tackling bad loans
FM Piyush Goyal says no need for 'knee jerk' reactions over rupee's fall
States where there're issues, we should correct our course: Piyush Goyal
PSBs to focus on credit needs of 'genuine' companies, says Piyush Goyal
-
Union minister Piyush Goyal Saturday said the government is working to create an environment and infrastructure to nurture sporting talent in the country.
He said this during a visit to Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society's sports academy at Khelgaon.
Addressing the cadets at the sports academy, Goyal asked them to work hard to win many gold medals for the country in the 2024 Olympics, a statement issued by the Central Coalfield limited said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU