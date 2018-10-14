JUST IN
Goyal asks sportsmen to work hard, says govt working on infra development

Addressing the cadets at the sports academy, Goyal asked them to work hard to win many gold medals for the country in the 2024 Olympics

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. File photo
Union minister Piyush Goyal Saturday said the government is working to create an environment and infrastructure to nurture sporting talent in the country.

He said this during a visit to Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society's sports academy at Khelgaon.

Addressing the cadets at the sports academy, Goyal asked them to work hard to win many gold medals for the country in the 2024 Olympics, a statement issued by the Central Coalfield limited said.
