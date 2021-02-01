Greece finds 1st case of new coronavirus strain detected in South Africa

Greek authorities announced that the first case of the mutated strain detected in was diagnosed in Thessaloniki city in northern

The patient who tested positive for this strain is an official with the Greek Orthodox Christian Church, said Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

"We are conducting sweeping screening tests, with molecular tests and rapid tests, in the wider area... There is no reason to panic," he told Greek national broadcaster ERT.

Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, president of the National Public Health Organization (EODY), called on citizens to take all precautions and comply with instructions given by experts.

EODY announced on Sunday that 107 cases of the mutated strain first identified in Britain have been recorded in following analysis of samples taken in the period of January 12 to January 27, bringing the total cases of such strain to 173 in the country.

has been under a nationwide lockdown since November 7. On Friday it was further extended till February 8.

On Sunday EODY announced 484 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally since the start of the pandemic in Greece last winter to 156,957.

EODY also confirmed another 17 deaths, bringing the toll to 5,796.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized vaccines.

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 63 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on January 26.

