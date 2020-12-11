JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

France reports 13,750 new coronavirus cases, tally stands at 2.3 million
Business Standard

Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar's Noorbagh, no casualties reported

Militants hurled a grenade on a CRPF camp in Noorbagh area of Srinagar, police said

Topics
Srinagar | CRPF camp attack | Kashmir militants

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Security personnel take position during an encounter with militants, at Batamaloo in Srinagar. Photo: PTI
File photo of security personnel taking position during an encounter with militants in Srinagar

Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF camp in Noorbagh area of the city, police said.

No loss of human life or injury has been reported in the incident.

The ultras lobbed the grenade on the camp at 6:40 am. The grenade exploded outside the camp, killing a stray dog, a police official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 11 2020. 09:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.