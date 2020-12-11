Grenade attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar's Noorbagh, no casualties reported

Militants on Friday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF camp in Noorbagh area of the city, police said.

No loss of human life or injury has been reported in the incident.

The ultras lobbed the grenade on the camp at 6:40 am. The grenade exploded outside the camp, killing a stray dog, a police official said.

