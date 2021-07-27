Gujarat: Diamond workers in Surat quitting jobs due to low wages

-
ALSO READ
Gulf states will take at least 10 years to end oil dependence: Moody's
Factory reset: Surat's textile hub weaves a revival story amid Covid-19
Gulf Oil Lubricants partners Gulf Oil Intl for exploring EV charging space
Intense lightening storm ignited gas pipeline leak in Gulf of Mexico
AAP opens account in Gujarat civic polls, becomes No 2 in Surat
-
The diamond industry in Surat is facing a shortage of workers as they are quitting jobs due to low wages.
As the COVID cases are decreasing across the world the diamond industry is booming again. Diamond Workers Union says that there is a high demand for polished diamonds in the international market due to which the export of polished diamonds and jewelery has increased. But diamond workers in Surat have not benefited from this.
The union says the diamond merchants are reluctant to increase the salaries of workers despite the increase in work.
The Diamond Workers Union has alleged that wages during the lockdown have not been paid leading to a 20 per cent shortage of artisans in the industry. Many workers went home due to non-payment of salary in the lockdown.
Speaking to ANI, Diamond Workers Union Vice President Bhavesh Tank said, "At least 20 per cent diamond workers from Surat quit jobs due to low salaries. Despite the high demand for polished diamonds in the international market, workers' demand for salary hikes has been overlooked. There is a shortage of over 1,25,000 workers."
"The diamond industry has boomed in 2020-21. This should have led to an increase in workers' salaries, but it did not happen. Diamond merchants are saying that raising salaries will cost them too much, but it is not true," added Tank.
Dinesh Navadia, President, Gems and Jewelry Export Council Gujarat Region said issues arise due to differences in payments to skilled and unskilled workers.
"There is pay parity between skilled and unskilled workers. The skilled workers are paid per piece basis while the unskilled workers generally have fixed salaries. However, if there is any issue regarding the wages in any factory then the owner and the workers should resolve the matter with a positive attitude," Navadia told ANI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU