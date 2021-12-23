Gujarat reports nine more cases of Omicron variant; state tally rises to 23

-
Gujarat on Wednesday reported 91 new coronavirus cases and two deaths.
The rise in cases was highest in the last several months. Notably, on September 19 this year the daily tally had dwindled to singe-digit. The caseload in the state rose to 8,28,794 on Wednesday while death toll reached 10,106. One fatality each was reported from Surat and Devbhumi Dwarka districts. Against this, 41 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total of recoveries to 8,18,051.
Gujarat had reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday too. There are 637 active cases in the state including nine patients who are critical. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 26 new cases, Surat 17, Rajkot 15, Vadodara 12, and Valsad six cases among others. As many as 1.82 lakh people received anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs on Wednesday, taking the total of doses administered so far in the state to over 8.76 crore. With two patients getting discharged in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the number of active cases there stood at three.
The UT has so far reported 10,663 COVID-19 cases, 10,656 recoveries and four deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,794, new cases 91, death toll 10,106, discharged 8,18,051, active cases 637, people tested so far - figures not released.
