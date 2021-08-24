Gujarat sees 14 new Covid-19 cases; over 463,000 people vaccinated

-
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased by 14 on Tuesday to touch 8,25,330, while the day also saw 25 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 8,15,091, an official said.
The toll remained unchanged at 10,079 as no death was reported during the day, he said.
"The state's recovery rate stands at 98.76 percent, and the number of active cases is 160. Ahmedabad district reported five new cases, followed by Surat with four, Vadodara three, and Bhavnagar and Kutch one each," he added.
With 4,63,036 people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 4,36,31,533, a release informed.
The COVID-19 tally and recovery count in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,631 and 10,623 respectively during the day, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of four.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,330, new cases 14, death toll 10,079, discharged 8,15,091, active cases 160, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
