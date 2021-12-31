Gujarat records 573 Covid-19 cases, no new Omicron infection, 2 deaths

-
Gujarat reported 573 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 8,31,078, the health department said in a release on Thursday evening.
In good news, no new case of the Omicron variant was reported in the state. On Wednesday, daily coronavirus cases in Gujarat had crossed the 500-mark for the first time after over six months. Two COVID-19 patients also succumbed to the infection on Thursday, taking the death toll to 10,118. The tally of recoveries went up to 8,18,589 with 102 persons getting discharged during the day, the release said, adding that of total 2,371 active cases, 11 patients are on ventilator.
So far, 97 cases of Omicron strain have been reported in Gujarat. Of these, 44 infected persons have recovered, including three on Thursday, while 53 are still under treatment. At 33, Ahmedabad city accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases, followed by 21 in Vadodara city, nine in Surat city, and eight in Anand district.
As many as 8.92 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 2.32 lakh doses given during the day. No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release. Of the total 10,663 cases found in the UT so far, four patients died while 10,659 have recovered. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,31,078, New cases 573, death toll 10,118, discharged 8,18,589, Active cases 2,371 and people tested so far - figures not released.
