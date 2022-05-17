Gyanvapi mosque case: Secure 'shivling' area but don't stop namaz, says SC

-
ALSO READ
'Shivling' found at Varanasi's Gyanvapi; court orders sealing of area
Offering namaz in open spaces won't be tolerated: Haryana CM Khattar
Muslim groups decide to hold Friday prayers in 18 places in Gurgaon
SC to hear plea against Allahabad HC's verdict on Gyanvapi mosque survey
Gyanvapi Masjid case: 'Shivling' found, court orders to seal premises
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the area within Gyanvapi mosque where the 'Shivling' has been found needs to be protected, but there should be no restriction on Muslims entering the mosque to offer namaz.
A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha issued the notice on a plea filed by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi, against the Allahabad High Court's April order, which dismissed a petition challenging a Varanasi court's order to appoint an advocate as a Court Commissioner to inspect the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.
The top court, which is likely to take up the matter for further hearing later this week, said that the Shivling found inside the mosque during the survey needs to be protected, but the restrictions on Muslims entering the mosque to offer namaz is not correct.
It, however, did not entertain a plea for stay of proceedings before the trial court, which was scheduled to receive the Court Commissioner's survey report.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, contended that the trial court was not correct in ordering sealing of 'wuzukhana' - a place for washing hands, feet, and face before offering prayers - where the 'Shivling' has been purportedly found.
Citing the Places of Worship Act, he said the status quo has been changed and the wuzukhana has been used for time immemorial.
Ahmadi sought permission for use of the wuzukhana, saying it is usage is essential before namaz.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, however, said if anyone put his foot on the 'Shivling' during wuzu, it would disturb law and order, and urged the top court to seal the area.
After hearing arguments, the top court ordered sealing of the area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU