Haryana coronavirus update: State reports 7 more deaths, 793 fresh cases

on Saturday reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 while 793 fresh cases were detected pushing the infection tally to 35,758, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, hardest-hit Faridabad reported three fatalities, while one person died in Gurgaon, which is another worst-hit district in the National Capital Region, two deaths were reported from Kurukshetra and one from Panipat.

With this, COVID-19 deaths in rose to 428, out of which 134 and 124 fatalities are from Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, respectively.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (175), Gurgaon (99), Panipat (93), Rewari (85), Ambala (83), Yamunanagar (40), Panchkula (38), Kurukshetra (37) and Rohtak (34), as per the bulletin.

Currently, active cases in the state stands at 6,250 while 29,080 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

The state's recovery rate on Saturday was 81.32 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 25 days.

