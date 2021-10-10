Haryana farmers postpone move to lay siege to Naraingarh PS in Ambala

in postponed their move to lay siege to Naraingarh police station here on Sunday after a senior police official assured them that an impartial investigation will be conducted in connection with the cases registered against farmer activists.

protesting the three central controversial agriculture laws in Naraingarh near Ambala had on Thursday alleged that a farmer was injured after being hit by a car, which was part of the convoy of BJP leaders visiting the area.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) faction's move to ghearo the Naraingarh police station was postponed after Deputy Superintendent of Police, Naraingarh, Anil Kumar assured the that an impartial investigation will be conducted in the three cases registered against farmer activists.

The BKU faction had earlier held a protest against the police for not registering an FIR against the occupants of a vehicle in the convoy, which had allegedly hit farmer Bawan Preet Singh on October 7 when the farmers were protesting there.

The injured farmer had filed a complaint with the Naraingarh police but no case was registered, the farmer union leaders claimed.

On the other hand, on the complaint of the driver of BJP leader and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, the police registered three cases against BKU district president Malkeet Singh, Bawan Preet Singh and a few others, they said.

The farmers were agitated over the alleged biased action of the police. They alleged that police registered cases against them under pressure from Nayab Singh Saini.

On Sunday, when the farmers reached the police station to gherao it, a joint meeting of police and peasants was organised to resolve the issue.

Malkeet Singh, BKU district president, after the meeting, said the decision to gherao the police station has been postponed as the DSP assured the farmers that a fair inquiry will be held into the matter.

BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini and some other state party leaders were in Naraingarh recently to attend a function at the Saini Bhawan located on the Naraingarh-Sadaura road. The farmers had gathered near the venue to stage a protest.

After the function, one of the vehicles of the BJP leaders hit Bawan Preet Singh, who is from a nearby village, the protesters had claimed.

He had sustained a minor injury in the leg and was brought to a hospital and administered first-aid, police had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)