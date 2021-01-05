Haryana reports four coronavirus fatalities, 259 fresh infections

on Tuesday reported four more deaths, taking the toll to 2,927 even as 259 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,63,571, a health bulletin showed.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, the fatalities were one each from Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Faridabad districts.

Among other districts to report new cases included Gurugram (35) and Faridabad (29).

The number of active cases in the state were 2,692 while as many as 2,57,952 people have so far been discharged after recovering from infection. The recovery rate was 97.87 percent.

