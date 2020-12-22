Haryana steps up preparations for Covid-19 vaccination drive: Official

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Haryana to fix Covid-19 treatment cost in private hospitals: Health Min
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese-backed hackers targeted Moderna
-
Stepping up preparations for COVID-19 vaccination drive, a senior official on Tuesday said the Haryana government has started registration of healthcare workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase.
As of now, the data of more than 1.9 lakh healthcare workers from both government and private sectors has been uploaded on CoWIN portal, a digital platform set up by the Centre for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine delivery.
Sharing details of the preparedness, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the department has already identified 1,800 vaccination session sites and more than 5,000 vaccinators have been mapped for the process of administering the vaccine".
Moreover, to ensure the vaccine reaches every district, the health department has 22 vaccine vans (insulated) for transporting vaccines across the state, he said in a statement.
The official asserted that the Haryana government has meticulously prepared the vaccine roll-out plan.
The health department is preparing for introduction of COVID-19 vaccine and will expeditiously roll it out when available, he said.
Arora said the platform of the existing universal immunization programme of the state with enhanced capacity is being used for rolling out COVID-19 vaccine.
Divulging more details, he said the COVID-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from Health Care Workers (HCWs).
On the availability of cold storages, the senior official said the state has sufficient cold chain space to meet out additional requirement.
Furthermore, category-wise-vaccination roll-out is to be done in a phased manner, he said.
The additional chief secretary said prior experience of managing huge campaigns like Measles-Rubella (MR) has been an asset and helped the health department in formulating practical plans.
Besides this, all districts have been instructed to create additional dry space for storing logistics and a majority of them have already created extra space for the same, he added.
Revealing details of the infrastructure for storage, transportation and maintenance of vaccine and logistics supply chain, Arora said, One state vaccine store in Kurukshetra, four regional vaccine stores in Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Rohtak, 22 district vaccine stores and 659 cold chain points have been identified for the purpose.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU