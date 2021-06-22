HC directs Mumbai top cop to inquire into woman's allegations against Raut

-
ALSO READ
Raut targets BJP, says Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in previous govt
Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in BJP govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
Pawar may have advised Fadnavis on oppn leader's role: Sanjay Raut
PMC Bank fraud: ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning on Dec 29
EC's decision to ban Mamata from campaigning taken at behest of BJP: Raut
-
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Mumbai Commissioner of Police to inquire into a 36-year-old woman's allegations of stalking and harassment by some men at the behest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband.
A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar directed the police commissioner to submit a report to the court on June 24.
The court was hearing a petition filed in February this year by the woman, a psychologist by profession, claiming she was being stalked and harassed by unknown men at the behest of Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha member, and her estranged husband.
The woman's advocate, Abha Singh, told the HC on Tuesday that after the petition was filed, the woman was recently arrested in a non-cognisable case, where it has been alleged that she procured a fake PHD degree.
The petitioner has been in jail for ten days now. After she filed the petition in HC, the entire police machinery has been unleashed on her now. This is complete vindictiveness and malafide action, Singh said.
The court said the petitioner can file a separate petition to challenge her arrest.
We direct the Commissioner of Police to look into the grievances raised in the petition and take appropriate measures. The Commissioner of Police shall respond to us and submit a report on June 24, the bench said.
The woman in her plea said she had lodged three complaints in 2013 and 2018, but no action has been taken against the perpetrators so far.
When the petition was heard in March this year, Raut's counsel Prasad Dhakephalkar opposed it and refuted the allegations.
Dhakephalkar had then said the petitioner was a family friend and like a daughter to the Shiv Sena leader.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU