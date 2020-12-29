Health group CEPI to help fund Indian drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Odisha reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will help fund the production of a COVID-19 vaccine by Indian drugmaker Biological E. Ltd, the global epidemic response group said on Tuesday.
CEPI will contribute an initial amount of up to $5 million and will consider providing more funding to help produce 100 million doses of the potential vaccine next year, the group and Biological E. said in a joint statement https://bit.ly/2WS5alx.
The Hyderabad-based company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is currently in early- to mid-stage trials, with plans to start late-stage trials in April.
Indian health authorities expect to begin a vaccination drive for some 300 million people early next month in the country that accounts for the world's second-highest coronavirus infections at about 10.22 million, but has seen a decline in daily cases since a peak in September.
"(Biological E.'s) vaccine candidate has the potential to be produced at scale, and characteristics which could make it suitable for broad distribution in developing countries," said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of CEPI.
Norway-based CEPI, along with the GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organization, leads the COVAX alliance that aims to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries. CEPI is backed by 14 governments, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Britain's Wellcome Trust.
The Indian government is expected to give emergency use approval for a COVID-19 vaccine made by Oxford University and AstraZeneca within days.
Local regulators are also considering similar approvals for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine and another developed by India's Bharat Biotech.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU