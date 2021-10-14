Health minister meets Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, enquires about his health

-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS here after complaining of weakness following a fever, and enquired about his health.
"Singh's condition is stable," a doctor at the hospital said.
In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health.
The health minister wished Singh a speedy recovery.
The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor said.
Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.
