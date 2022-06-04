Heatwave broils parts of Delhi with no immediate relief in sight

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as heatwave may return on Wednesday
TMS Ep162: ONDC, GAGAN navigation system, markets, heatwave
90 people died in 2022 due to heatwave spells in India, Pakistan: Study
North India reels under heatwave; red alert issued for Rajasthan districts
Heatwave spell in Delhi peaks before easing, mercury rises to 42.6 deg C
-
A heatwave sent the mercury soaring to 47 degrees Celsius in parts of the national capital on Saturday with no immediate relief in sight.
At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.9 degrees as against 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday and 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
The maximum temperature jumped to 47.1 degrees at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the city.
Sports Complex, Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur and Ridge recorded a high of 46.9 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The MeT office has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave at isolated places in Delhi on Sunday.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
The temperature may rise further as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a mainly clear sky over the next four to five days.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.
A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU