JUST IN
6 Pakistani nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 crore off Gujarat coast
Women trafficking rife in Bihar's Seemanchal; locals says problem endemic
Zee sues Rajat Sharma, India TV for broadcasting Bal Thackeray interview
Top Headlines: PFC as India's lead DFI; card-on-file tokenisation, and more
Kerala seeks SC nod to kill violent, rabies-infected dogs after 5 deaths
Vice-President Dhankhar lauds govt efforts for innovation, entrepreneurship
Woman arrested for child trafficking of 4-month-old in Arunachal's Itanagar
Coastal clean-up campaign gets huge boost by public, celebrities: Minister
Foreign secretaries of India, Nepal hold talks on bilateral cooperation
Mumbai to get 227 free healthcare centres under BMC: Maharashtra CM Shinde
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi's minimum temperature 26.4 degrees Celsius; light rainfall likely
Business Standard

Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai; IMD forecasts cloudy sky, moderate showers

Heavy overnight showers in Mumbai caused water-logging in some low lying areas, but the water receded after the rain intensity reduced on Wednesday morning, civic officials said

Topics
Mumbai | Mumbai rains | Indian Meteorological Department

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

People holding umbrellas wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
People holding umbrellas wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Heavy overnight showers in Mumbai caused water-logging in some low lying areas, but the water receded after the rain intensity reduced on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

Trains and buses were running normally in the city, they said.

Some parts of the city witnessed clear sky and sunlight for a brief period in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky and moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, it said.

There will be a high tide of 4.18 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.12 pm, civic officials said.

The city received heavy downpour during the night. This caused inundation in some low lying areas like Sion, but the problem did not persist for long as the water receded after the rain intensity reduced in the morning, they said.

In the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday, the island city received 41.20 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 39.89 mm and 39.04 mm rainfall, respectively, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 10:56 IST

`
.