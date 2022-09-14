Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai; IMD forecasts cloudy sky, moderate showers

-
Heavy overnight showers in Mumbai caused water-logging in some low lying areas, but the water receded after the rain intensity reduced on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.
Trains and buses were running normally in the city, they said.
Some parts of the city witnessed clear sky and sunlight for a brief period in the morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky and moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.
There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, it said.
There will be a high tide of 4.18 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.12 pm, civic officials said.
The city received heavy downpour during the night. This caused inundation in some low lying areas like Sion, but the problem did not persist for long as the water receded after the rain intensity reduced in the morning, they said.
In the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday, the island city received 41.20 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 39.89 mm and 39.04 mm rainfall, respectively, the officials said.
