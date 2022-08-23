Heavy rain to lash K'taka for 3 more days, yellow alert issued: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rain will lash for the next three days and issued a yellow alert for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, Hassan and Kolar.

The fishermen in the coastaldistricts have been advised not to venture into the sea as winds are likely to blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Bengaluru woke up to a cloudy morning with drizzles.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramnagar, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Ballary and Chitradurga.

Residents of the state capital are experiencing a chill during evenings and early mornings.

Due to incessant rain, the pothole menace has again surfaced in Bengaluru . Bengaluru Traffic police department has identified the potholes through Jio Map and Fix My Street App.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently filled up more than 11,000 potholes in and around Bengaluru.

BBMP officers are maintaining that the rain will have to stop for them to begin the work on potholes in the city.

Meanwhile, BBMP has identified 1,090 potholes across the city and filled up 643.

