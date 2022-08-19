JUST IN
Business Standard

Met dept predicts heavy rain in Jharkhand districts, 'red alert' issued

The Ranchi Meteorological Dept has issued a red alert for parts of Jharkhand, where heavy rainfall is likely from Friday due to the impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Topics
Jharkhand | Rainfall

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

A man with his bicycle wades through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Rain warning issued in parts of Jharkhand (Photo: PTI)

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert' for parts of Jharkhand, where heavy rainfall is likely from Friday evening due to the impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall might continue till Saturday in many parts of the state, they said.

A red alert' (07-20 cm rainfall) has been issued for Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts, the officials said, adding, some districts in west and central Jharkhand might also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to cross West Bengal and Odisha coasts between Balasore and Sagar Islands around Friday evening.

The north-east, south-east and northern parts of the state might experience lightning activity coupled with strong winds (30-55 kmph), the officials said.

After landfall, it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually, Ranchi Meteorological Centre In-Charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Due to scanty rainfall in the initial months of the monsoon, several districts are facing a drought-like situation, the officials said.

The state has so far received 436.3 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 19 against the normal figure of 700.5 mm during this period.

Nine districts of Jharkhand are experiencing a 50-per cent rainfall deficit, with Pakur topping the list with a 72-per cent shortfall, they said.

The situation is likely to be discussed during a cabinet meeting on August 22.

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 19:46 IST

