Met dept predicts heavy rain in Jharkhand districts, 'red alert' issued

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert' for parts of Jharkhand, where heavy is likely from Friday evening due to the impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Heavy to very heavy might continue till Saturday in many parts of the state, they said.

A red alert' (07-20 cm rainfall) has been issued for Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts, the officials said, adding, some districts in west and central might also experience heavy to very heavy .

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to cross West Bengal and Odisha coasts between Balasore and Sagar Islands around Friday evening.

The north-east, south-east and northern parts of the state might experience lightning activity coupled with strong winds (30-55 kmph), the officials said.

After landfall, it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually, Ranchi Meteorological Centre In-Charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Due to scanty rainfall in the initial months of the monsoon, several districts are facing a drought-like situation, the officials said.

The state has so far received 436.3 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 19 against the normal figure of 700.5 mm during this period.

Nine districts of are experiencing a 50-per cent rainfall deficit, with Pakur topping the list with a 72-per cent shortfall, they said.

The situation is likely to be discussed during a cabinet meeting on August 22.

