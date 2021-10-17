Heavy rains lash Delhi, parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana today

-
Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Sunday leading to waterlogging and traffic jams at several parts of the city causing inconvenience for commuters.
The weather office had forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance.
Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and many of those falling under the National Capital Region.
The IMD predicted moderate to heavy rains at Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgar, Sohana, Manesar, and Rewari areas of UP and Haryana.
Light to moderate rainfall was predicted in Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Najibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jalesar, Tundla, and Agra.
The minimum temperature on Sunday settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The city received 3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the relative humidity was 90 per cent, the IMD said.
