Helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath crashes; 7 feared dead

A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to crashed near Jangalchatti on Tuesday, sources said.

Seven people, including the pilot, are feared killed, they said. Fog and poor visibility are said to be the reason for the crash.

A team has been dispatched to the accident spot to carry out relief operations.

