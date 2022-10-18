JUST IN
Omicron sub-variant BF.7 behind China surge sparks concerns in India
Helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath crashes; 7 feared dead

A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed near Jangalchatti on Tuesday, sources said

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo

A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed near Jangalchatti on Tuesday, sources said.

Seven people, including the pilot, are feared killed, they said. Fog and poor visibility are said to be the reason for the crash.

A team has been dispatched to the accident spot to carry out relief operations.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 12:47 IST

