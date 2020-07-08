Here are some of the contenders for the post of Sebi chief

The race to head the is hotting up once again as Chairman Ajay Tyagi’s tenure ends next month

1 / 5

The government had narrowed down on some of the following names in February, before Tyagi’s three-year tenure was set to end on February 28. However, he was granted a six-month extension to ensure continuity at amidst the Covid-19 crisis. The notification will be issued by the month end, said a person in the know.

Top contenders- The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s (IBBI’s) chief Madhusudan Sahoo

2 / 5

Before taking over as chairperson of the IBBI in September 2016, Sahoo served as a member at the Competition Commission of India (CCI). He has a good capital market track record, having served as WTM at in the past. He was head of the panel that issued framework for foreign listings.

Top contenders- Sebi Whole-time Member (WTM) Madhabi Puri Buch

3 / 5

Buch will be the first woman to head Sebi if she is selected. She was also the first woman WTM at the market regulator, which she joined in March 2017. Buch started her career at ICICI Bank and went on to become managing director and chief executive of ICICI Securities in February 2009. In 2011, she joined Greater Pacific Capital in Singapore. Before her stint at Sebi, she worked at the New Development Bank in Shanghai.

Other contenders- Former Secretary of Department of economic affairs Atanu Chakraborty

4 / 5

Atanu Chakraborty, Former Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, has also emerged as other runner to take over as chairman. He retired in April. A 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Chakraborty has also worked as Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary. Before becoming DIPAM secretary, Chakraborty was director general of hydrocarbons (DGH) in the petroleum ministry. Chakraborty had earlier served as director and joint secretary in the finance ministry.

Other contenders- Former DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek

5 / 5