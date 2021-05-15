Kerala registers 32,680 fresh coronavirus infections, 96 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
: Kerala reported
32,680 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 20,88,208, while the toll mounted to 6,339 with96 more deaths, the stategovernment said.
As many as 29,442 persons have been cured, taking the recoveries to 16,66,232 and the active cases to 4,45,334.
In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,22,628 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.65 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.
So far, 1,78,12,355 samples have been tested.
Those who tested positive today included 99 health workers.
Of the positive cases, 296 people had come from outside the state and 29,969 were infected through contact.
Malappuram reported 4,782 cases today, the highest. Ernakulam accounted for 3,744 cases, Thrissur 3,334, Thiruvananthapuram 3,292 and Palakkad 3,165.
At least 10,31,271 people are under quarantine in various districts, including 37,067 in hospitals.
Ernakulam district has 69,835 people under treatment at present, followed by Thrissur 56,785 and Malappuram 51,902.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU