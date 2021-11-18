Heroin haul: Gujarat ATS arrests another accused from Devbhumi Dwarka

-
ALSO READ
Rs 600 cr heroin haul: Guj court sends 3 accused to 12 days police custody
Gujarat ATS nabs three more persons with heroin worth Rs 120 crore
ATS arrests 3 including CRPF jawan for supplying ammo to Maoists
Alleged al-Qaeda linked terrorists sent to custody for two weeks in UP
Mumbai police arrests 50-year-old drug peddler, heroin worth Rs 3 cr seized
-
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday said it has arrested one more accused in connection with the seizure of heroin worth Rs 120 crore from Navadra village in the state's Devbhumi Dwarka district.
The ATS has arrested Anwar Patelia, a resident of Navadra, who had stored 24 kg of the contraband, which had allegedly originated from Pakistan, in his house, an official said.
Patelia is the seventh person to be arrested in the multi-crore drug bust case, he said.
The latest arrest has come days after 120 kg of heroin worth Rs 600 crore was recovered from Morbi, which led to the arrest of Mukhtar Hussain Rao, Samsuddin Saiyad and Ghulam Hussain Bhagad, on November 14.
Based on Mukhtar's confession during his remand that he had hidden 24 kg of the contraband inside a house in Navadra, the ATS raided Patelia's house on Wednesday, the official said.
Two other accused - Iqbal Qadri and Arvind Yadav - were also nabbed by the ATS on Wednesday from Sirohi in Rajasthan, he said.
According to the ATS, Yadav was working for dreaded drug mafia Bhola Shooter aka Bharat Bhushan Sharma, who is currently lodged in Punjab jail and running the drug racket through his men.
"Qadri aka Iqbal Bhangaria had in the past delivered 12 kg of heroin to Bhola's henchman Yadav and Ankit Jhakhar. He along with Yadav were nabbed when they met again to plan another deal on Bhola's behalf," Assistant Commissioner of Police, ATS, K K Patel said.
One Isa Rao, a relative of Mukhtar, is wanted in this case, he said.
The official further said that almost all the drugs that land in Gujarat through sea-route, usually reach Punjab and Delhi through drug peddlers.
Mukhtar and others are seafarers, who had come in contact with Pakistani drug dealers, as they usually visit Gulf countries to deliver goods on their boats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU