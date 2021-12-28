Torrent Pharma to launch Molnupiravir under brand name Molnutor in India

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
-
Torrent Pharma Tuesday announced that it is introducing MSD (a trade name of Merck and Ridgeback's Molnupiravir under the brand name Molnutor in India.
Earlier this year, Torrent Pharma inked a non-exclusive voluntary licensing pact with MSD, granting rights to Torrent Pharma for manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Molnupiravir in more than 100 low-and middle-income markets including India for treatment of Covid-19.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), based on the review of clinical data of Molnupiravir has approved the drug for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults for restricted emergency use in India.
Molnupiravir is the oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA)) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults.
Commenting on the launch, Aman Mehta (Executive Director - India) said: "We are pleased to partner with MSD to bring Molnupiravir to patients across India. Molnupiravir will be an important addition to our healthcare system's ammunition in the fight against Covid-19."
Torrent Pharma, with annual revenues of more than Rs 8,000 crore, is the flagship Company of the Torrent Group, with group revenues of more than Rs 20,000 crore.
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU