High ammonia levels in Yamuna to hit water supply, says DJB

High ammonia levels in the due to discharge of pollutants from Haryana led to a 50 percent reduction in production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants which will affect supply in several parts of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The WTPs at Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla can treat up to 90 million gallons of water a day, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

The ammonia level at the Wazirabad pond is 5 parts per million at present.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. At present, the Delhi Jal Board has the capacity to treat 0.9 ppm.

"Due to continuous discharge of high level of pollutants from Haryana, the ammonia level in river at Wazirabad Barrage has increased and water production has been curtailed from water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla," the DJB said in a statement.

An official said the treatment capacity at the three WTPs has reduced by 50 percent.

"Water supply will remain affected on the morning of January 13 and so on till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit, it said.

The areas which will be affected are: Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar.

Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extn., Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi may also face disruption.

