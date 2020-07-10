Highlights Of PM Modi's speech at the launch of mega solar power park in MP

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan during launch of the 750MW Solar Project by Prime Minister via video conferencing

Prime Minister today inaugurated the 750-Megawatt (Mw) ultra mega solar power park in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, which is touted as Asia’s largest solar power project. The facility was commissioned in January 2020 and will supply power to and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The project is built over an area of 1,550 hectares.

Speaking at the virtual conference, Modi said the Rewa project will make the entire region a major hub for pure and clean energy in this decade

“Solar Energy projects are a true representation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). Economy is an important aspect of self-reliance and progress. India has resolved the dilemma between ecology and economy by focussing on solar energy projects,” the PM said.

Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure. to emerge as major hub for clean, cheap power in India: Modi

He added that India has made an exemplary progress in the field of solar energy

Owing to such major steps, the country is now considered as the most attractive market of clean energy, PM said.

The PM also called upon the domestic industry to drive the growth of solar power in India through indigenous goods and equipment

