Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Kinnaur

Ten people were killed, 13 rescued and several others feared buried under debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.
Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while 13 injured have been pulled out of the rubble, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq said.
He said the rescue operation is underway to locate several other persons trapped under the debris.
Earlier, a police officer in Bhawanagar said around 25 to 30 were trapped under the rubble.
The landslide and shooting of stones occurred at Chaura village on national highway number five in Nigulsari of Nichar tehsil in Kinnaur district at around noon, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.
