IndiGo starts priority boarding facility for passengers to avoid long lines

IndiGo on Wednesday said it has started a priority boarding facility for its passengers so that they can avoid longer queues at the boarding gates in airports.
"The customers can book this service on IndiGo website, mobile app or via the call centre during the booking process or add it later through the My Bookings portal at a nominal cost of Rs 400 per passenger per flight," a statement issued by the private carrier noted.
The service will be available on domestic travel between the metro cities initially and will be opened for the entire domestic network in a phased manner, the largest airline of the country said.
"The option (of priority boarding) will be available for a limited number of passengers per flight on a first-come-first-serve basis," it noted.
IndiGo's chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said the airline is always striving to enhance the travel experience for its customers.
"The priority boarding will not only help customers save time at boarding gates, but also ensure comfort for families and senior citizens," he stated.
