Jammu and Kashmir Covid update: 1,895 fresh cases, 32 more deaths reported

on Tuesday recorded 1,895 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 2,92,360 while 32 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 3,939 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 633 were from the Jammu division and 1,262 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 304 cases, followed by 218 in Jammu district and 185 in Pulwama district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 33,276 in the Union Territory, while 2,55,145 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 3,939 as 32 patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 10 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)