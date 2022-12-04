HIV cases in Assam surge with 2,269 more testing positive since April

Since April, 2,269 people have tested positive for HIV in Assam, which is much higher than the previous two years, according to official data.

A total of 5,57,747 samples were tested from April to October this year. Of that, 2,269 samples turned out to be positive for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), according to the State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).

Among these patients were 131 pregnant women, it said.

In 2021-22, a total of 2,366 HIV cases were detected in the state, while it was just 1,288 in 2020-21.

ASACS Assistant Director Rajib Sarma said has 25,073 people living with HIV (PLHIV) as per NACO HIV Estimation Report 2021.

"Out of this, 45 per cent of PLHIVs are female. Children living with HIV is 3 per cent," he added.

The total number of people alive by taking Anti-Retroviral therapy (ART) is 10,765 in the state.

"The HIV prevalence rate in India is 0.21 per cent and the same rate in is 0.09 per cent," Sarma said.

As far as the HIV prevalence in the districts is concerned, Kamrup Metropolitan has the maximum number of cases at 7,610, followed by Cachar at 5,200 cases, Nagaon at 1,602 cases and Dibrugarh at 1,402 cases.

"81.63 per cent is transmitted through heterosexual route, 5.54 per cent is through HIV-infected syringe and needles, parent to child is 4.76 per cent, through homosexual route is 4.61 per cent, 0.85 per cent through blood and blood products, and 2.61 is not specified," Sarma said.

To create HIV awareness among the people, the ASACS is using the press, outdoor advertising, folk arts and social media, among others.

