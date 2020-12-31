House price index growth continues to moderate, shows RBI data

-
ALSO READ
Q1 all-India house price index rises 2.8% on annual basis: RBI data
Banks focus on services sector for credit growth, shows RBI data
RBI Monetary Policy: Here's what to expect from the December meeting
Bank credit rises 5.67% to Rs 104 trn, deposits up 10.63%: RBI data
Professional forecasters predict contraction of nearly 6% in FY21 GDP
-
Annual growth in the all-India House Price Index (HPI) continued to moderate and stood at 1.1 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal as compared to 2.8 per cent expansion in previous quarter, according to data released by the Reserve Bank.
The growth in HPI was 3.3 per cent the July-September quarter of 2019-20.
"HPI growth (y-o-y) varied widely across cities and ranged from an increase of 9.0 per cent (Ahmedabad) to a contraction of (-) 5.5 per cent (Delhi)," the RBI said.
The all-India HPI contracted by (-) 1.1 per cent on a sequential basis (q-o-q) in the second quarter of the fiscal.
Among major cities, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai recorded sequential decline in HPI, whereas house prices in Mumbai remained around the previous quarter's level.
The index is based on transaction level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU